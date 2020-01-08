Big Bend Voting Rights Project celebrates major milestones with pizza

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 8, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Wednesday was a day of achievement for the Big Bend Voting Rights Project as they celebrated two major milestones over some pizza.

The first milestone, garnering 550 registered voters since April. The second, recognizing the one year anniversary of Amendment 4, which restores the right to vote to citizens with prior felonies.

According to BBVRP founder Bob Rackleff, their goal was to reach unregistered voters with felonies and let them know their right has been restored.

"We began a year ago when Amendment 4 took affect," said Rackleff. "We make a special effort to register ex-felonies and also anybody else whose not registered."

The group goes door to door to inform citizens of their right to vote and get them registered for this upcoming election.

"We pick targeted neighborhoods, where this is a big difference between voting aged adults and the census and registered voters," said Rackleff. "So we know that the potential is there. We go to every house."

The Big Bend Voting Rights project will continue to register voters until the October 5th deadline and citizens with prior felonies await any further changes to Amendment 4, as a push to the Florida Supreme Court might be imminent.