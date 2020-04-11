Big Bend counties, FAMU DRS among districts receiving 32K laptops

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

With distance learning here to stay for now, some Florida students may be getting a digital boost in their studies.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday that 34 mostly rural school districts in the state would be receiving more than 32,000 laptops.

WCTV confirmed with the governor's office that list includes every county in the Big Bend except for Leon County. FAMU DRS is also receiving laptops.

According to a news release from the Governor's office, the shipment is made possible through a partnership with the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium (PAEC), Northeast Florida Educational Consortium (NEFEC), Heartland Educational Consortium (HEC), and three additional school districts that are not members of a consortium.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said most of the laptops will head to students and teachers in low-income situations. The release didn't specify a timeline for how quickly these laptops will be available.