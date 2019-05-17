Big Bend roofers install new roofs to Wallwood Boy Scout Reservation after Hurricane Michael

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness

GADSEN COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Seven months ago, Hurricane Michael tore down trees and damaged roofs of camp buildings at the Wallwood Boy Scout Reservation in Gadsen County.

The camp is a longtime tradition for many youth in the Big Bend.

It's also a special place for some local roofers, who are now donating their time and materials after the hurricane.

With more than $60,000 worth of material and labor, roofers with Capital City Roofing and Sheet Metal Association are helping restore Wallwood camp buildings.

"They were like, I went to camp Wallwood. We need to help them. That's a special place," said Farley Maxwell, a roofer with CRSA.

Maxwell is also a scoutmaster, and started locating donated material and labor to install new roofs to three Wallwood buildings.

"What you learn in scouting is giving back to others. That's one of the key points. That's what these guys have learned and in return have gave back to us today," said Bob Norwillo, with the Wallwood Boy Scout Reservation.

A tiny miracle making it's way back to Wallwood.

"We realize how important it is to develop our youth to be the future leaders of America, and maybe the future leaders of our business too," said Maxwell.

The reservation is excited to have the project finished by this weekend.

It will be ready to greet more than a hundred local boy scouts for their annual summer camp in June.