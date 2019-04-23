Big Bend stars headline free concert to benefit local veterans

By: Ben Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two acclaimed performers with Big Bend ties are getting ready to take the stage for a free concert benefiting Tallahassee Honor Flight.

Country music star and Quincy native Billy Dean will be joined by professional pianist, performer and longtime Tallahassee resident Marvin Goldstein Thursday night at Cascades Park.

The two will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

However, the performances begin at 7:00 p.m., with the popular Top Shelf Band.

Admission is free, but you’re asked to bring cash to help fill buckets that will be passed around to raise money for Tallahassee Honor Flight, which takes military veterans on a trip every year to Washington D.C.

