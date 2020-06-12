Big Bend trainer working to train COVID-19 detection dogs

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 12, 2020

Top Tier K-9 CEO Jeff Minder claims he has fully trained the world's first dog that can detect the coronavirus.

WCTV first reported on Minder's efforts in early April.

Friday afternoon, Minder showed WCTV what his dog, Uzi, does while in action. The demonstration was held at the Tallahassee Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.

Minder says Uzi has a success rate of about 96%. He believes he can prove it too.

"The dogs indicate on the COVID," he says. "We're able to back it up and test it again with the technology. And they're only 80% accurate and the dogs are far better than that. So, if the dogs find it, we can run it through other tests to prove whether or not it's COVID-19."

Minder says hospitals and airports are already contacting him with hopes his dogs can survey waiting rooms and security lines to detect the virus.

Two other dogs are in the program, with about 20 others close to starting.

