Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend in need of male mentors

By: Ben Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend is looking for men interested in becoming much needed role models to area kids.

The organization’s ‘100 Men in 100 Days’ initiative is getting underway. This Wednesday, August 7, at Hangar 38 in Tallahassee is a recruitment event.

Current ‘Bigs’, future ‘Bigs’ and anyone interested in mentoring with the agency us welcome to attend.

There are hundreds of boys and young men in the Big Bend still awaiting a ‘Big’. If you’re interested in learning more, the event is from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Hangar 38. That’s located in the Bannerman Crossings Shopping Center.

It is an adult only event.

You can learn more by clicking here or searching: ‘Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend’ on Facebook.

