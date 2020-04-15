Big Brothers Big Sisters provide laptops for students to connect with mentors, stay on top of school work

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend are providing Chromebook laptops so "littles" can still connect with their "bigs" virtually.

They raised $17,000 to provide laptops for children in their youth mentoring program. But, making sure everyone has access to the internet can be a dilemma.

100 laptops were purchased because they wanted the kids to have access to technology, to connect with their mentor and complete their school work.

BBBS is making sure every single kind in their youth program continues to stay connected.

"A lot of our youth did not have access to technology in the home, no device or one device shared among four siblings, that was very old," said CEO Alva Striplin, who says it's been a challenge. "We realized this was going to be a huge barrier to them, not just in their relationship with their big but more so in their education."

A challenge that Leon County Schools is working on, too.

"We are working with families in connection with Century Link and Comcast and we have funds set aside," said LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna, who says if parents are having issues accessing the internet, to call their school's principal.

"We'll worry about how we'll pay for it later Right now, lets get the people the resources they need in order to get through until the end of the school year," he said.

BBBS plans to continue providing resources to their network of children.

"And if we run out of laptops, we'll keep raising money and we'll buy another 100 if we have to," Striplin said. "We'll keep going until every child in our program has one."

If parents of Big Brothers Big Sisters missed Wednesday's pickup, the Chrombooks will be at their office until every laptop is handed out.