Billboard encourages drivers to "Be Nice, Look Twice, Save a Life"

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- The family of Kris McElhenny puts up a billboard every year on the anniversary of his death in hopes it'll help to save the lives of other motorcyclists.

The words "Be nice, look twice, save a life" are now plastered on a billboard on Capital Circle SW.

It's right next to a picture of Kris McElhenny who was killed in a motorcycle crash on this day 17 years ago.

His mom hopes it'll encourage drivers to pay attention and encourage motorcyclists to wear a helmet.

She still has the helmet her son was wearing the day he died. She brought the scuffed black helmet with her to the billboard unveiling.

"I want them to remember Kris," Tina McElhenny said about the motorists who pass by the billboard, "but mostly I want them to understand that someone is gone because of a careless action and every time we get behind the wheel of a car or even a motorcycle, you've got to pay attention."

McElhenny was killed at the intersection of Capital Circle NE and Centerville Road on May 8, 2002.

His family has been putting up a billboard on the anniversary every year since in hopes it will save a life.