Billy Dean and Marvin Goldstein perform at 3rd Annual Honor Flight Concert

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – It was quite the party at Cascades Park Thursday evening where the third annual Honor Flight Concert took flight as veterans from Florida and afar gathered to watch headliners Billy Dean and Marvin Goldstein perform.

The fundraiser works to raise money that will help take veterans to Washington, DC. Once there, veterans can visit different war memorials while being recognized for their service.

The duo, who grew up in North Florida, say they are honored to be a part of this event, honoring our local veterans.

Dean shares, "North Florida has paid a tremendous price for giving us days and nights like this, so I am very proud of this area, I am very proud to be from here, and tonight hopefully we will spark some interest in that next generation to do a little digging and find out a little bit more about these people who served."

Goldstein added that it's a privilege to perform in front of the hundreds in attendance, knowing they have done so much to protect our country.

Dean expressed, that he hopes they can raise as much money necessary to be able to give veterans the day they deserve.

