Birthday memorial for Tallahassee baby who died while waiting for heart transplant

By Katie Kaplan, WCTV Eyewitness News

August 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The family of Autumn Fox will hold a celebration of life on Saturday. The public is invited to attend.

Autumn died on July 3 at Shands Children's Hospital in Gainesville where she was waiting for a heart transplant. WCTV followed the family's story extensively after they lost their home and business to care for the child.

Anyone who has been touched by Autumn's story is invited to attend. The memorial will celebrate her birthday, which was August 8. Lunch and birthday cake will be served. It is a casual affair and will be held Lee City Hall at 286 NE County Road 255 in Lee (32059) at 2 p.m. Shorts/pants and t-shirts are okay.