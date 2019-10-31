Black Alumni Brunch brings FSU Homecoming to a close

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 27, 2019

FSU Students awarded scholarships

Tallahassee, FL (WCTV) -- The Black Alumni hosted their annual homecoming brunch Sunday afternoon. The event included food, scholarships awarded to students for Fall 2019, as well as awards for the alumni working to give back to the community.

The event wrapped up an event-filled homecoming week and brought forth a family environment.

"I feel like everyone descends on Tallahassee to have this major family reunion every time that we have homecoming," says Dr. Asha Fields Brewer.

Dr. Asha was one of the three alumni recognized for their service in the community as she consistently working within the university to help students become as successful as possible.

The brunch also recognized 4 students who received scholarships for their schooling and future endeavors. One student, Cyanne John-McClean says that she is "honored and humbled" to have won her scholarship and plans on using it for LSAT tutoring.

The event seemed more like a family reunion than a typical brunch as everyone there seemed to connect and reminisce on their time at FSU and how helpful organizations like the Black Alumni, are.

Dr. Asha says,"My family, the Black Alumni, are those who come to my rescue. they come to my council. So I think one of the biggest motivating factors for anybody that once to get involve is to expand your family."

They alumni preached on expanding and giving back because you never know how helpful it could be for someone else.

"When I was talking to people about what I wanted to do, they immediately started answering emails and picking up the phone and helping me to connect to different people," says Charee Williams, the National President of FSU Black Alumni.

The connections made through organizations have helped paved careers and build bridges to success. Outstanding Faculty award winner Rose-May Frazier says, "You come back and give back to the students so they can see what that example looks like, so they can look forward to that."

One of the goals of the brunch is to show students that they have role models that have been in their shoes and made their way to college and are now having promising careers.

The Black Alumni want you to know this, "Give back, because without being able to stand on the shoulders of the giants that came before us, we would not be where we are today."