By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 1, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A black bear was spotted in Tallahassee in the vicinity of West Tennessee Street, near a U-Haul store.

A WCTV viewer sent us a video of the bear, which appears to be a cub, dragging a trash can around. They said the video was taken via Snapchat.

