Blackman named 35th-best starter in nation by football analytics site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The football analytics outlet Pro Football Focus has ranked James Blackman as the 35th best quarterback in college football, according to a rankings of all 130 QB's in the country.

The rankings are of every starting quarterback in the country ahead of the 2019 season and a list of the criteria was laid out by author Cam Mellor:

In his write up of Blackman, Mellor says,

"A bit surprising, considering he redshirted and dropped back to pass just 61 times a year ago, Blackman was every bit of a top-notch quarterback when he did see the field in Willie Taggert’s offense in 2018, especially in his 421-yard, 4-touchdown performance against NC State. Blackman is no stranger to big-time performances as he had three game grades of 81.0 or higher in 2017 and if he can remove some of the negative plays, those highly-graded performances will start to come in at a flurry."

Blackman was the third highest-ranked ACC quarterback, behind only Virginia's Bryce Perkins (#15) and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (#1).

Former Wakulla War Eagle and current Florida Gator Feleipe Franks was ranked 43rd.

