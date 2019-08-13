Blackman named 35th-best starter in nation by football analytics site

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The football analytics outlet Pro Football Focus has ranked James Blackman as the 35th best quarterback in college football, according to a rankings of all 130 QB's in the country.
The rankings are of every starting quarterback in the country ahead of the 2019 season and a list of the criteria was laid out by author Cam Mellor:
Important to note:
- PFF grades were used as the starting point
- I used two-year, even three-/four-year samples for projections when applicable
- The avoidance of negative plays and propensity for positive plays weighed heavily
In his write up of Blackman, Mellor says,
"A bit surprising, considering he redshirted and dropped back to pass just 61 times a year ago, Blackman was every bit of a top-notch quarterback when he did see the field in Willie Taggert’s offense in 2018, especially in his 421-yard, 4-touchdown performance against NC State. Blackman is no stranger to big-time performances as he had three game grades of 81.0 or higher in 2017 and if he can remove some of the negative plays, those highly-graded performances will start to come in at a flurry."
Blackman was the third highest-ranked ACC quarterback, behind only Virginia's Bryce Perkins (#15) and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (#1).
Former Wakulla War Eagle and current Florida Gator Feleipe Franks was ranked 43rd.
