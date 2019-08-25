Blackman officially named Seminoles starting quarterback

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State head coach Willie Taggart has officially named James Blackman the starting quarterback ahead of the 2019 season opener against Boise State.

Taggart announced his decision in the Seminoles' quarterback battle on Sunday.

Blackman started 11 games and played in 12 total as a true freshman in 2017 after former FSU quarterback Deondre Francois was injured in the season opener against Alabama.

As FSU's starter, Blackman threw for 2,230 yards and completed 58.2% of his passes (173-for-297) to accompany 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Last season, Blackman appeared in three games but started just one, the November 3 matchup at North Carolina State, where he threw for 421 yards for four touchdowns and an interception to go along with his 63% completion percentage (29-46).

Despite the Noles' loss, Blackman earned an ACC Player of the Week nomination for his performance.

During ACC Media Days in July, Taggart told the assembled media that Blackman was still the starting quarterback, but the competition was still open between him and Wisconsin graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook

FSU kicks off their 2019 season next Saturday against Boise State from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.