Blackman sees progress in receiver, roommate Matthews

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- While score was kept in Florida State's spring game, with the Gold team taking down the Garnet team 27-21, the result pales in comparison to what is important in the annual classic: how the teams played.

Yes, it was just the spring game, but Florida State looked much improved. Both teams combined for over 900 yards of offense and quarterback James Blackman compiled 415 yards through the air and three passing touchdowns.

Wide receiver D.J. Matthews posted one of the standout days, with 10 catches for 122 yards.

While Matthews was catching balls from quarterback Jordan Travis, his roommate and likely QB1, Blackman, says he's seen the improvement this spring and was far from surprised with his performance on Saturday.

"We're able to go over the film," Blackman said after the game. "We study film. Anytime I miss him and he's wide open, he's going to come let me know. I don't care if I'm sleeping, he'll come to wake me up and let me know. Just being able to have that great connection with one of your top receivers is just a great bond."

While Matthews was the star for the Garnet team, Keyshawn Helton proved to be a favorite target of Blackman on the Gold team.

Helton hauled in eight catches for 157 yards, including a long 72-yard catch.