Blackman's three touchdown passes pace Noles past Hornets, 49-12, for bowl eligibility

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles are bowl eligible after defeating Alabama State, 42-12, for their sixth win of the 2019 season, and their fourth win all-time with Odell Haggins as interim head coach.

Despite allowing a field goal in the first series of the game, the Seminoles didn't trail after scoring the game's first touchdown on FSU's first play from scrimmage, a 69-yard pitch and catch from James Blackman to Tamorrion Terry to make it a 7-3 game.

Khalan Laborn made it a 14-3 game later in the first quarter, with a four-yard touchdown rush on a direct snap, and Tre'Shaun Harrison made it a 21-3 game early in the second quarter on a 39-yard touchdown reception from Blackman.

The Hornets added another field goal to make it 21-6 with 5:48 to play in the first half, and that score took both teams into the locker rooms.

Alabama State didn't find the end zone until their first series of the second half; after picking off James Blackman early in the third quarter, the Hornets took just three plays to put the ball in the endzone, as quarterback Kha'Darris Davis found Jahod Booker, who had slipped behind the Seminoles' secondary, and cut the Noles' lead to 21-12.

After that, it was all FSU; Laborn added a one-yard touchdown on the next FSU possession, Hamsah Nasilrildeen took an interception to the house from 80-yards out, Blackman delivered his third passing touchdown of the game on a bullet to DJ Matthews and Deonte Sheffield scored his first career touchdown with less than 30-seconds to play as the Noles raced out to a 49-12 victory.

To relive the game, big moment by big moment, visit our live blog.

Blackman was strong as the Noles' starting quarterback, completing 13 of his 22 pass attempts for 246 yards, his three scoring throws and an interception.

Jordan Travis once again saw time under center, throwing for 71 yards on 3-of-7 passing and rushing for 69 yards on four touches (a game best).

Alex Hornibrook did not see a snap.

He was met, nearly play-for-play, by ASU's Davis, who completed 27 of his 39 passes for 262 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Davis and the Hornets were able to chip away at the Noles defense, but weren't able to find success on big plays; Davis overshot nearly half a dozen touchdown passes.

FSU is off next week and will face Florida, in Gainesville, in two weeks.