Blakely mayor announces COVID-19 diagnosis

By: WALB News 10

March 30, 2020

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) -- On Friday, Blakey Mayor Travis Wimbush said he tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on his Facebook page.

“There is still a revolutionary work that has to be completed in Blakely, Georgia,” Wimbush wrote on Facebook. “I know that the Creator has called me to collaboratively revitalize our community, so I know that I will recover.”

To date, there are 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Early County and one coronavirus-related death has been reported.