Blazers hoping to clean up miscues, penalties before conference play begins

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 19, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A pivotal matchup in the Peach State this weekend as Valdosta State, still ranked #1 in DII football, is set to open conference play against #20 West Alabama.

While the Blazers have looked pretty darn dominant in their 2-0 start, outscoring their opposition 43-13 in the process, there have been a few miscues.

The defense has allowed some big plays and last weekend, the Blazers were penalized 12 times.

Blazer head coach Gary Goff hopes to see his team clean up those mistakes this weekend against the Tigers.

"This week will be important," he said. "It'll be important to us to see if we can get through Week 3 and have corrected some of those mistakes and then just how good we can get from there, but this week is usually where all the coaches are sitting a round going 'Alright, this is usually the biggest improvement week where we're gonna know if we're gonna be a really good football team or not.'"

The Blazers and Tigers are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.