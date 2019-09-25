Blazers locked in, prepare to continue dominance of Hawks

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 25, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- They're the team that keeps on winning; Valdosta State haven't slowed down in nearly two years, having put together an 18-game winning streak dating back to 2017.

That's putting the "win," in "Winnersville."

The Blazers will look to continue that this week, as they'll face Shorter University, a program on the other end of the spectrum: The Hawks haven't won a game dating back to 2015, when they out-slugged Mississippi College, 42-23.

But, Gary Goff and company aren't taking the matchup lightly. He says four weeks in, his guys are even more locked in and for them, Saturday's game is another chance to take care of business.

"I think now, we're seeing the players become a little more business-like, if that makes sense. I mean, they're coming to the facility every day, locked in," he said. "They're still having fun playing, I do know that, but they're coming in here everyday wondering 'Hey, what's the game plan, what do we gotta get done this week?'"

Since 2015, the Blazers have won every matchup against SU and haven't allowed points against the Hawks in three years while scoring an average of 46 points against them.

Since 2013, the Hawks have only scored on the Blazers in two games (2014 & 2015). All time, the Hawks are 0-7 against VSU.