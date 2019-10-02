Blazers performing on par with national title team of last year

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Crash course: National championship. For a second straight year, it seems as though that is where the Valdosta State Blazers are headed.

Coming off a win this past weekend against against Shorter, the Blazers now sit at 4-0 on the season.

VSU's four wins haven't been a modest four wins; they've been absolute blowouts.

Through four weeks, the Blazers are outscoring opponents 43-13 per game, almost identical to what they were doing this time last year.

It's an encouraging stat.

And, maybe more than anything, it's telling of a team that hasn't let last year's national title go to their head.

"I think coming in, I was very nervous bout some of that," said VSU head coach, Gary Goff. "Are we going to be kind of complacent, are we going to kind of just expect people to roll down for us and they know that we're gonna get everybody's best shot week in and week out so they've handled it very well so far."