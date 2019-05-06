Blazers receive 2018 championship rings

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 6, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Blazers football team received their championship rings on Monday after winning the 2018 Division II national title.

The entire team, including former head coach Kerwin Bell, was in attendance to celebrate the school's fourth title.

The rings feature the VSU logo on the front and the final score from their title win over Ferris with the saying "a season of firsts," on the side after being their first undefeated season in school history.

On the opposite side reads the team's 2018 motto; "Live on the edge."

