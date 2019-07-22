Blind, Tallahassee powerlifter defying the odds

Ronald Fox has a saying -- "When you lose your sight, you must gain vision, know who you want to become, and see yourself in that position."

After completely losing his sight in an accident seven years ago, Fox has found his vision. The Tallahassee native and Rickards High School graduate has brought fire and passion to three different powerlifting competitions this year, winning the 1st place Gold Medal every single time.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the overwhelmingly impressionable man is that he refuses to let his trainer tell him how much weight is on the bar. That's right -- he's won several 1st place medals, can easily squat and deadlift over 600 pounds, and has no idea how much weight he can truly lift. His success is based strictly on feeling.

He is just days away from his fourth competition this year, and he's looking for help. Fox is roughly $900 shy of the money he needs to make his trip to the "Open USA Powerlifting Competition" in Colorado.

Fox's GoFundMe account is set up right now, titles: "Ronald Fox Powerlifting Competition". You can find it at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rondald-fox-powerlifting-competition.

Fox also has a CashApp account, titled "SupaDedicatedFox".