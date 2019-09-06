Blountstown reopens stadium after Michael devastation

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 6, 2019

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WCTV) -- As communities across the area gather for high school football, there's one place where kickoff will hold an extra special meaning.

Less than a year after Hurricane Michael left their football stadium in pieces, Blountstown High School is ready to turn on those Friday night lights.

The Blountstown Tigers will take on the Mariana Bulldogs Friday but, regardless of the result, the Tigers are already champions in many ways.

Like so many communities last October, Blountstown was devastated by the Category 5 hurricane, and the team's home turf was completely destroyed.

"Last October, it was terrible; every light pole was snapped in half, over 70% of the bleachers were wadded up and thrown onto the field. Just a mangled mess, it was pretty bad," said Blountstown head coach Beau Johnson. "Our community is very strong, loves each other. It supports each other and this is just a place where we gather to show that love."

This is the first true home game for the Tigers in 11 months. After the storm last year, the team continued their season, but played every game on the road.

Coach Johnson says the team is expecting a playoff atmosphere.