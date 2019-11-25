Blueprint hosting open house for controversial Northeast Gateway Project

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Blueprint staff is working to come to a resolution with residents in the Killearn Neighborhood after public outcry about the proposed route for the Northeast Gateway Project.

Residents logged over an hour of public comment at the September Blueprint Intergovernmental Board Meeting about traffic and speeding problems in their neighborhood.

According to Blueprint, the regional transportation project would improve mobility and relieve traffic congestion in the areas of Thomasville Road and Mahan Road, easing pressure on Miccosukee and Centreville Roads. The goal is to keep those canopy roads from expanding.

Phase One of the project is proposed to extend Welaunee Boulevard from Fleischmann Road over I-10; the road would run north to connect at an intersection with a two-lane extension of Shamrock Street South. Killearn residents proposed running the new extension out to Roberts Road instead.

Phase Two is not part of a current study, and is currently unfunded. It would connect Capital Circle NE to Centreville Road, create a new overpass over I-10, and make Welaunee Boulevard four lanes in some spots. The goal of Phase Two is to reduce traffic at the Thomasville Road/I-10 interchange, as well as on Miccosukee and Centreville Roads.

At the contentious September Blueprint meeting, the board directed staff to expand the current traffic study and take a closer look at the road alignment.

Blueprint is hosting an open house on Tuesday, December 2, showing the results of the study, and asking the public to weigh in.

The Board will then vote on one of three options at its December 12 meeting.

The first option keeps the original route, taking Welaunee Boulevard up to an extension with Shamrock.

The second option takes Welaunee Boulevard over I-10 up to an intersection with Roberts Road, while the third option is a combination of the two.

"The third option that we're looking at is taking that same alignment up to Roberts, but also adding the Shamrock extension, so it's really a combination of the original project, plus an extension up to Roberts," explained Blueprint Director Autumn Calder.

At the open house, Blueprint will present the findings of a study showcasing the average daily traffic counts in the area.

"We're looking at our opening year, what the traffic will look like in 2025, but we're also looking at what the traffic will look like in 2035, which would be after a new interchange goes in at I-10 and Welaunee Boulevard, and additionally we're looking at 2045," said Calder.

The PD&E study is scheduled to end in the Fall of 2020, while construction on the project would begin at the end of 2022.

The open house is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 2, at Montford Middle School.

