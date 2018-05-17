Man found not guilty in armed carjacking case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was found not guilty on charges related to an armed carjacking investigation from May 2018.

Devontez Lanier was 18 at the time the charges were brought, after police said a woman identified him as a suspect following a car theft.

In February 2020, a jury found Lanier not guilty.

Lanier’s family told WCTV that he died in a car crash nearly a month later, in March 2020.

Original story:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee teen is behind bars after police said a Bluetooth-enabled device may have connected him to an armed carjacking investigation.

18-year-old Devontez Lanier is charged with carjacking with a firearm for an incident that happened late last year.

According to arrest documents, on December 29, law enforcement responded to an armed carjacking in the 3000 block of South Adams Street.

A woman told deputies that two men held her at gunpoint and possibly tasered her with a stun gun. She said the men then drove off in her stolen 2016 Toyota Camry.

Quincy Police found the car on January 12, and collected evidence.

Authorities say a few weeks later, the woman called deputies and explained that as she was trying to synchronize her cellphone to her car’s Bluetooth, she found that it had been synced to another phone number.

She later identified Lanier from a photo lineup as the carjacker.

Following an investigation, Lanier was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.