Bo Dukes indicted in January 2017 Houston Co. sex charge

WALB News Team

October 28, 2019

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - Bo Dukes, one of the men charged in connection to the death of Tara Grinstead, was indicted by a Houston County grand jury for charges stemming from an unrelated January 2017 sexual assault.

Dukes was indicted on rape, aggravated sodomy, and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, on charges stemming from that assault.

The indictment was handed down in Houston County Superior Court on Oct. 22.

Dukes was indicted previously in Houston County for other charges, including rape and aggravated sodomy, from a January 1, 2019 incident. Dukes was wanted for the charges in the 2019 incident and was captured in Ocilla a few days after.

Currently, Dukes is incarcerated at Central State Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

In March 2019, Dukes was convicted in Wilcox County for charges he was facing there in connection to the Grinstead case. He was indicted in 2017 in connection to that case.

Grinstead, an Irwin County teacher and former beauty queen, was reported missing from in Ocilla in 2005.

