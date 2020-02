By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 7, 2020

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. — A boater at Jack Wingates Lodge has made a distress call. According to Decatur County Fire & Rescue, the boat is taking on water.

DCFR is on the way to the scene. The boater's cell phone is still working and he is in contact with the rescue team.

UPDATE: The boater is safely back on shore. DCFR say all of their emergency crews are back in service.

