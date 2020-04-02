Bobby and Ann Bowden celebrate 71st wedding anniversary

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A legendary Tallahassee couple celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Bobby and Ann Bowden have been married since April 1, 1949.

Bobby Bowden is Florida State University's all-time winningest football coach in school history, with two national championships and more than 300 victories across 34 seasons.

The Bowden couple's daughter, Ginger Bowden Madden, posted photos of her parents to her Facebook page.

"Happy 71st! Wish I could be home with you," she wrote in the post.

Back in November 2019, Bobby celebrated his 90th birthday.

This is what he had to say about his wife on that day.

"And being with Ann for 70 years, that ain't bad," he said.

