Boca Raton high school principal reassigned after Holocaust comment

By: Gary Detman | CBS12 News

July 8, 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The principal of Boca Raton high school has been reassigned following a controversial statement to a parent about the Holocaust.

Principal William Latson wrote in an email, "I can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee."

After the emails surfaced, the district began investigating the matter. It gave Latson counseling and encouraged him to further expand the Holocaust curriculum at the school, which is based on historical fact. The district said Latson even spent time in the U.S. Holocaust Museum to increase his "personal knowledge."

The district said Latson made a grave error in judgment and, out of an abundance of concern and respect for students and staff, reassigned him to a district position.

"The School Board of Palm Beach County is, and always has been, committed to teaching all students, in every grade level, a historically accurate Holocaust curriculum; one which leaves no room for erroneous revisions of fact or the purge of anti-Semitism," wrote School Board Chairman Frank A. Barbieri, Jr.

The school district said it will begin the search for a new principal of Spanish River High School.