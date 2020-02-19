Body cam footage released after Suwannee Co. 3-year-old saved by dog

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Deputies with the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office have released the body cam footage from when a dog helped them find a missing 3-year-old boy.

The department's Facebook post about the incident already has nearly 50,000 shares.

Deputies say the outcome of this case is not only a testament to man's best friend, but also the good hearted people here in the county.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office got a call from a frantic mother. Her 3-year-old son had wandered off, and their family dog was also missing.

Not long after that call, another call froma neighbor came in. He told deputies he found the pair, but he couldn't get near them. The reason: Buddy the dog wouldn't let him.

The dog was barking to protect the little boy.

In the body cam footage, you can see Buddy lead deputies to the child. Following that, you can see deputies bring both of them home safely.

"It was such a good ending to something that could have been tragic," Sheriff Sam St. John said. "We're all the time putting out tragic news. I'm telling you, it feels so good, so good to tell a good story."

Deputies say the story shows the kindness of those living in Suwannee.

The sheriff's office says although the incident was scary for the family, they're doing well now.

The child was thankfully not hurt.

The sheriff says the call wouldn't have been possible without the neighbor stepping up to help. He also hopes Buddy gets some extra treats for his hard work.

