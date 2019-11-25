Body found near where man went missing in Gadsden Co., deputies say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 25, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says it found a body on Saturday along I-10, near mile marker 162. The sheriff's office says the county's search and rescue team discovered the body in the area of the Chattahoochee rest stop.

This is the same rest area in Chattahoochee where Florida Highway Patrol troopers and sheriff's office deputies were looking for Kevin McLeod, a man missing out of Fountain, Florida, on Thursday.

McLeod's family reported him missing on November 2.

The sheriff's office says until it gets dental records, it cannot identify the body.

An autopsy was scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.