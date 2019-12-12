Human remains found in St. Hebron area, Gadsden Co. deputies say

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says it found what appears to be human remains in a wooded area of St. Hebron.

The sheriff's office says there has not been a positive ID yet. However, an elderly man from the area went missing on October 30.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is at the scene.

This incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene.

