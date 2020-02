By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says a body was found in a parked car at the Walmart on Thomasville Road a little before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

TPD says it is not releasing more details at this time. The department's violent crimes unit is investigating the case.

If you have any information on this case, reach out to police at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

