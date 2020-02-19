Body found in car at West Tennessee Street Walmart parking lot

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Police Department says a body has been found in the parking lot of the Walmart on West Tennessee Street.

Police say they got a call around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday from a passerby telling them they saw someone in a car, and they thought they might be dead.

Officers who arrived on scene found the body in a car in the parking lot.

The Walmart is located at 4400 West Tennessee Street, near Capital Circle Northwest.

Last Tuesday, a body was found in the parking lot at the Walmart on Thomasville Road. Police say no foul play was suspected in that death.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene

