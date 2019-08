By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 4, 2019

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Investigators say a body was found inside of a dumpster behind a Dollar General in Crawfordville. That's just south of the courthouse.

This is an active investigation. Officials are still on the scene, and they are not revealing the identity of the deceased at this time. However, they are saying no foul play is being suspected.

This is a developing story.