Body found in wooded area identified as male in late 20's

By: WCJB

April 8, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a body that was found on the side of a road in Fort White on Monday appears to be the victim of a homicide.

What started off as just another afternoon for two Fort White residents who were out walking their dog near their home quickly turned gruesome. They tell us they never imagined that they would come across what they discovered to be a dead body.

"It was a hard thing to see."

Timothy Atkinson and his wife were walking their dog along Old Spanish Road near Fort White when they noticed something unusual in the woods.

"I could see that there was a tarp laying off to the side and as I got closer I could see that it was a new tarp, it appeared to have something bundled in it and also I saw a couple of bungees on it that were new bungees and all of this said this is not right, something is out of place here," Atkinson recalls.

Then Atkinson says his wife went over and touched it and discovered that it was human remains. They immediately called law enforcement.

Sergeant Murray Smith, spokesperson for the Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office, said, "They call Suwannee County, Suwannee gets there and says well this is really close to the line, they check and it turns out that it's in our county and so they called us."

Suwannee County would secure the scene until Columbia County deputies arrived.

At this time, the victim has been identified as a male in his late 20's.

"We have not positively identified him but we do believe that he is a local resident, we do believe that we know who he is, but until we notify next of kin, we are not going to release that," stated Smith.

Deputies say there appeared to be trauma to the body and that they are treating this incident as a homicide. The body will be taken to the medical examiner's office in Jacksonville for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

"It's a very shocking thing to recognize what apparently has happened here, somebody's been murdered and they bundled him up and thrown him off to the side of the road like they're unimportant," Atkinson said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Deputies say incidents like this are rare for Columbia County and that they would like to think that there is no threat to the community.

