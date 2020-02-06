Body of missing Lake Iamonia boater recovered

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation says it has recovered the body of Huey Calhoun Sr., who went missing last week while boating on Lake Iamonia.

FWC's full statement can be seen below.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Huey Calhoun, Sr. (09/16/1962), who was pronounced deceased when we recovered him today on Lake Iamonia. We have been searching for Mr. Calhoun, along with our partner agencies, after a boating incident that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The incident remains under investigation. We want to thank the numerous volunteers who assisted with searching for Mr. Calhoun. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

Authorities have been searching for Calhoun since last Wednesday.