Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately

Boeing’s CEO is resigning as the crisis enveloping the manufacturer related to its marquee aircraft, the Max 737 aircraft, drags on.

The board of directors said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg will step down immediately.

The board’s current chairman David Calhoun will become president and CEO on January 13.

The board said a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company as it works to repair relationships with regulators and stakeholders.

Boeing announced this month that it will temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet starting in January as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.

The company says it will halt production at its plant with 12,000 employees in Renton, Washington, near Seattle.

It says, however, it doesn’t immediately expect any layoffs as a result of the production halt. But layoffs could ripple through some of the 900 companies that supply parts for the plane.

The Max has been grounded since March after two deadly crashes.

