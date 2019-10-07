Bollywood + Fitness = Bollybeats Fitness

By: Ivanhoe Newswire

DALLAS, Texas. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Bollywood movies are the most popular movies in the world, well known for spontaneous scenes of singing and dancing. Now one inspiring doctor is taking her love for Indian dance and combining it with Zumba and hip hop to emphasize the importance of exercise.

By day, Doctor Priyanka Chaudhry, MD, is a neurologist. On weekends, she is a dance/fitness instructor inspired by the Bollywood movies she loved growing up in India. It’s her version of Bollybeats Fitness.

Chaudhry told Ivanhoe, “My heart wanted me to be a choreographer and a dancer, but my mind said, I need to follow, I need to become a physician, because my whole family was from a physician background.”

Doctor Chaudhry uses her degree to help cure people suffering from migraines and she uses her love of dancing to help heal their heart.

“I wanted to do something with Bollywood music because it’s very popular and also it’s very peppy, and that’s the reason I came up with this routine, so we can have fun, while working out,” she said.

“Priyanka’s energy and passion is infectious. Being a doctor and doing this is kind of phenomenal. Not everyone can do that,” Alpana Sobti, telecommunications business director, said.

“Priyanka is a really good motivator. She has this electrifying energy when she dances,” Swati Elelendula, MD, psychiatrist, said.

Dancing can improve cardiovascular health, increase stamina, strengthen bones and muscles, improve balance, help sleep and reduce the risk of dementia.

“You don’t need to be good at one particular form of dancing. Say if you’ve never shaken a leg before, and you come to the class, I promise you, you will still smile and enjoy the class, because that’s my goal,” Chaudhry said.

And where else can you pretend to be in a Bollywood movie and get your exercise at the same time?

