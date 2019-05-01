Bond denied for suspect accused in murder of Moultrie woman

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) -- A judge has denied bond for the man accused of killing his girlfriend in 2016 and dumping her body in the woods.

49-year-old Michael Heads was arrested last week for the murder of 29-year-old Shada Esther.

Esther was reported missing from Moultrie in August 2016 when she didn't show up to pick up her three children from the bus stop.

Human remains found in a wooded area in Banks County, Georgia were positively identified as Esther in April 2019.

Following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and multiple law enforcement agencies, Heads was arrested in Slidell, Louisiana for Esther's murder and two counts of felony financial transaction card fraud.

Heads was then extradited to Colquitt County and made his first court appearance on Monday.

Heads remains in jail without bond.

