Bonifay man charged with murder

By: WJHG

April 29, 2019

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG) -- A Bonifay man is facing a murder charge after a stabbing early Monday morning.

According to the Bonifay Police Department, multiple agencies responded to a call on Meadow Lane at about 12:20 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center by helicopter where he later died.

The suspect, identified by police as 75-year-old Charlie James Radford Jr., was charged with an open count of murder and has been booked into the Holmes County Jail.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Holmes County at 850-547-TIPS (8477).