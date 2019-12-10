Bowden, Gaither included in list of 150 best college football coaches

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former legendary head coaches Bobby Bowden and Jake Gaither have both been included on ESPN's list of the 150 greatest head coaches in the 150 years of college football, released early Tuesday morning.

Bowden and his 377-129-4 record come ranked inside the top 10, at number eight, while Gathier and his 203-36-4 stint come in at 53rd on the list.

"When Bowden arrived at Florida State, it was a midsize independent, not above taking a paycheck game to keep the athletics department's doors open. When he left 43 years later, the Seminoles had established themselves as a national power," ESPN's list says about Bowden. "Bowden loved fireworks on offense and fast, physical play on defense. He developed two Heisman winners (Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke) and a generation of goodwill for Florida State."

When talking about the impact of Gaither, they say, "Gaiter famously said he liked his players to be "mobile, agile and hostile." For a quarter-century, his Florida A&M teams certainly displayed those characteristics. Gaiter coached 42 future NFL players, including "Bullet" Bob Hayes, Willie Galimore and Ken Riley. The Rattlers went undefeated in 1957, '59 and '61 and won 18 conference titles and six black college national championships. His .844 career winning percentage ranks 11th among coaches at any NCAA level."

ESPN's rankings also include former FSU head coach and 2013 BCS champion Jimbo Fisher (#110) as well as former Noles' head coach Darrell Mudra (#114).

Notable names on ESPN's list also include Glen "Pop" Warner (#11), Bobby Dodd (#21), Vince Dooley (#24), Steve Spurrier (#27), John Heisman (#30), Urban Meyer (#46), Paul Johnson (#102), Wally Butts (#111) and Mark Richt (#136).

