Bowden celebrates 90th birthday with family, friends

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden celebrated his 90th birthday a few days early, along with a plethora of family, friends and fans.

"The fellowship that you have with your coaches and players. They're the whole key to it, the players," Bowden said when asked about his favorite memories. "And that's what FSU has to do right now, recruit and get more players. But just being with those boys.

"And being with Ann for 70 years," Bowden continued, speaking about his wife, "That ain't bad."

The party included a VIP meet and greet before a dinner with over 600 guests.