Boy, 9, uses birthday money to give his teacher a pay raise

By now, there’s little doubt you’ve heard the phrase “pay it forward.”

Instead of buying a new toy or game, a Florida third-grader put his birthday money to good use. (Source: WFLA/CNN)

After all, Parker Williams is only 9 and he’s heard it. Always conscious of being kind, he’s already living by that motto.

“I think more people should be nice,” Parker explained. “It’s just a better thing to do than being mean.”

For Parker, the decision to do something good came easy. He said paying it forward meant a pay raise for one person he believes has an important job: his teacher.

"Well, I think she's a really kind teacher, and she has her own way of teaching and she spends time on everybody," Parker said.

So, he spent his birthday money, $15, on her.

“Dear Mrs. Chambers, I don't think that teachers get paid enough for what they do, so, will you accept this gift?" Parker wrote in a note to his teacher.

Jennifer Williams, Parker's mom, said her eyes welled up with tears when she found out what her little boy had done.

Mom and dad never knew about his pay raise plans beforehand. They found the note in his backpack along with his teacher's response.

She politely told him, “I can't accept this but appreciate the gesture, Parker. Students like you are the reason I teach.”

So, while the raise was returned, it was the reward Parker says that reminded him, paying it forward always pays off.

"It made me feel really nice and good," Parker concluded.

