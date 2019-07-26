Boys and Girls Club breaks ground on Brooks County pool

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 26, 2019

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Crews are digging deeper in Brooks County as crews break ground on a new public pool in Brooks County.

On Friday, crews with Mystic Pools began diving in to construction on a new pool for the Boys and Girls Club of Brooks County. It's the final part of a $5 million expansion project, landing the Boys and Girls Club on a new location.

The development began a few years back with one new building, with phase two, which includes an elementary building and new gym, now underway.

Boys and Girls Club staff said the new campus is centrally located, making it easier to reach students in the community. The expansion also allows the organization to offer more space and programs.

With the addition of a new pool, staff are hoping to reach more than just local kids. Once completed, it will be the only public pool in Brooks County, serving as a resource for everyone, from students to seniors, to learn how to swim.

Organization officials said learning how to swim is an important skill that can often be taken for granted. Without a pool in the county, this project is filling a big need in the community.

"There's a large percentage of adults and children who don't know how to swim, and we've had some drowning deaths in recent years," said Area Director Janie Jones. "So we feel like this is a real contribution and a real plus for Brooks County itself, to have a place where that can happen."

Organizers said the majority of the funding for the new campus came from community donations.

The Boys and Girls Club hope to have the facility completed and ready to kids at the beginning of this school year. The pool is expected to be completed in about six weeks.

The organization said they are still in need of donations to complete the pool project. Anyone interest in getting involved can send donations to:

P.O. 588 Quitman, GA.