Branford High School football coach suspended

By: WCJB

May 16, 2019

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) -- Branford High School head football coach Tim Clark has been suspended while the school system investigates a possible violation of school policy.

Suwannee County Superintendent Ted Roush's office received a complaint from a parent last week and opened the investigation into the former University of Florida football player.

Clark was a part of the team from 2009 to 2013. He has been the head coach at Branford since 2017. He will not coach the team in Friday's spring game in Dixie County.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

