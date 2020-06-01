Tallahassee protester shares how she broke her arm during red truck incident

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 1, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – As peaceful protests continue this week in the Capital City, a charged moment between a crowd of protesters and the driver of a red pickup truck continues to leave many with questions.

The Saturday afternoon incident is a chaotic exception to what has been a mostly calm series of demonstrations in Tallahassee.

According to the latest message from Tallahassee Police, it's still an "open and active" investigation involving a large amount of evidence. TPD is asking anyone with more information, including videos of the incident, to speak up.

Videos flooded social media in the moments following the chaos. A number of videos were shared with WCTV, including a twitter post capturing the events from the back of the truck. It shows the crowd screaming as the driver speeds ahead.

But another video, posted to TikTok from the other side of the truck, captures another angle; a protester is seemingly in a fistfight with someone in the truck.

Moments later, the truck barrels forward.

Other videos reviewed by WCTV show the moment the driver left the truck, shielded and taken away by officers as onlookers screamed, a protester or two start attacking the truck in another.

Each of these videos is influencing the investigation and public opinion in a different way.

FSU School of Information Professor Paul Marty talked with WCTV about social media during moments like this.

He said having access to instant evidence means having to really sift through it, and not rushing to judgement.

"You have to work extra hard to figure out what's true, what's not true, work extra hard to control the message," he said. "It's put the burden on the end user, whether that's the police officer, the court of law, or the average citizen, you're trying to wade through the information to figure out what's what."

WCTV also spoke with someone who says they were on the street at the time, reeling in pain afterwards with a broken arm.

Dea Arenth said she was away from the gaggle surrounding the truck, farther down the road.

"All of a sudden everyone moved out of the way and I heard the engine running,' she said, becoming emotional recalling the moment.

"Complete chaos, it really was," she said. "I just remember being terrified...when I saw that man roll over the hood, it brought back Charlottesville so fast in my mind."

Arenth didn't file a police report at the time, but is considering her options. A spokesperson with TPD told WCTV anyone who was hurt should reach out to them.

Once complete, the police investigation will be reviewed by the State Attorney's office.

State Attorney Jack Campbell said Monday that some videos may show the possibility of a self defense claim.