Briles, Noles know FSU needs to finish what has been started

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Throughout August, all we heard from the Florida State football coaches, players and even Willie Taggart himself was how improved the Seminoles looked from last season.

As a staff, you hope a lot of those things translate from practice.

And, early in Saturday's game against Boise State, they did.

FSU's offense was rolling, their defense was hanging on and it seemed like the Noles were going to blow the doors off the Broncos.

But then came the second half.

FSU's offense was a shell of itself, looking more like the one we saw in 2018.

Poor play on the offensive line, an inability to convert on third downs and, maybe most importantly, were unable to put up a single point in the second half.

According to offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, those mistakes are thanks in due part to Boise's defense, but maybe more so attributed to FSU's trouble in finishing what they started.

"They really didn't change much, I give all those guys the credit; they did a great job and have done a good job and we talked about that," Briles said. "They're a good football team. Those guys are going to win 10, 11 games every single year. They got good players and their players believe they know how to win, they know how to finish games and you know, I don't know if right now we're there."