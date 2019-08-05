Briles not overhauling system, but making offense more versatile

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Fast. Efficient. Explosive.

Those adjectives are a cornerstone of Kendal Briles' offense. They're also exactly what Florida State's new offensive coordinator wants the Seminoles offense to look like in 2019.

Briles came to the garnet and gold by way of the Houston Cougars, who averaged over 40 points per game a season ago and compiled over 6,000 yards of offense.

As a fan, those stats probably make you jump for joy. And for the players, you can feel their excitement in Briles' system so far in fall camp.

FSU tight end Tre McKitty says the system isn't all that different from last year, but how it's run, with versatility, is what has him excited for the Noles' offense in 2019.

"As far as from last year, not too much different, just a lot of moving around, put us in different spots. Me and the guys are just excited about what we'll be able to do this year," McKitty said. "Just the versatility, you know, I'm a versatile player so to be able to do a lot of different things, it gets me excited for this offense."