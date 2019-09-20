Brooks Co. cotton gin kicks off busy harvest season

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

BROOKS CO., Ga. (WCTV) -- Starting this week, the BCT Gin facility in Quitman is fully operational.

The rhythmic drumming of the cotton gin is a signal of big business and more than 100 seasonal jobs for local farming communities.

BCT Gin says around 75,000 acres of cotton across nine rural counties will be processed at their facilities in the upcoming months.

"You're separating the lint, the seed, and the trash," said Steve Bullard, facility manager.

He says every minute of harvest is made to count when it takes a minute and 20 seconds to gin one bail.

"Basically, we can gin 120 bales an hour at our three facilities," said Bullard.

He says one bail of cotton can produce nearly 700 towels or more than 200 pairs of jeans.

"What we think is a little different about our gin is that we are farmer owned," said Bullard.

What started with one facility and nine growers wanting timely service and fair prices has gained a hundred shareholders in more than 30 years.

"It's passed down to sons to now grandsons and granddaughters," said Jessica Goodman, a BCT Gin employee.

Goodman says she stepped into her role after her grandmother retired. She was the original gin's second hired employee.

"It's just a big part of the community as a whole, not just here in Brooks County, but out to other counties too," said Goodman.

It's a community of cotton going from field to fabric.

In the last year, it has weathered through hurricanes and now Chinese tariffs.

"I hope it gets resolved. Even though we've got a good crop, if this market doesn't get up there's going to be some farmers that struggle to hold on," said Bullard.

He says cotton ginning will run until the end of this year.

BCT Gin is projecting a good season with 160,000 bails of cotton.

